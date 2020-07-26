Player to snub both Man City and Man Utd in favour of Leeds United move this summer

Velez Sarsfield youngster Thiago Almada is set to snub both Manchester City and United in favour of joining Leeds United this summer, reports The Sun.

Almada, 19, has been attracting the attention of suitors from right across Europe. Man City have reportedly been looking at Almada for a number of months and with United recently getting involved – Arsenal have even shown a passing interest, too.

But the lure of Marcelo Bielsa is said to be the defining factor in Almada choosing an Elland Road move this summer.

Speaking to TyC Sports, Almada had this to say on Bielsa and Leeds:

“I would like Bielsa to coach me. My friends sent me something about Bielsa, but I am calm. Whether it happens or not, we have to see.”

With Leeds now officially a Premier League team, fans can look forward to a summer of excitement. They’ve been linked with some of the biggest names in Europe so far – Edinson Cavani, even Erling Haaland’s name is still tossed about by fans.

It’ll be an enthralling month before the season stars, to see how and what Bielsa recruits. He has a big squad already and one that finished the Championship season in style, so one or two world class additions might be all he needs.

The verdict

Fans obviously know very little about Almada, but the fact that all of Arsenal, Manchester City and United are monitoring his situation must say something about his potential.

This could be the first of some very similar signings at Leeds, with the attraction of working under Bielsa stronger than that of most Premier League managers now.