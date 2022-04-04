Player to depart QPR after transfer agreement is reached

QPR have agreed the sale of defender Niko Hamalainen to Brazilian club Botafogo.

According to Football Insider, Rangers have agreed an initial loan deal with Botafogo for the 25-year old.

The terms of the deal have been agreed and the move should be made imminently.

QPR boss Mark Warburton has given the green light for Hamalainen to leave the club having not used the full-back in a single matchday squad this season.

Hamalainen appeared 23 times for QPR last season before moving out on loan to MLS side LA Galaxy during the off-season.

The American-born Finnish international played 14 times for the Californian outfit before returning to QPR in November 2021.

Since making his return, the QPR academy player has been absent from Warburton’s plans, opening the door for his exit from the club.

The player has earned 12 caps representing the Finland national side.

Hamalainen was even named in Finland’s Euro 2020 squad, but only made the bench as the team were knocked out in the group stages.

The defender has also enjoyed loan spells with Dagenham & Redbridge, Los Angeles FC and Kilmarnock during his time with QPR.

Hamalainen’s contract with the London club runs until June 2024, but it remains to be seen if the move to Botafogo will culminate in a permanent switch.

QPR are currently ninth in the Championship table following a 2-0 loss to Fulham at the weekend.

Warburton’s side are three points adrift of the play-off places, with seven games left this season.

Next up for QPR is a trip to Sheffield United on April 5.

The Verdict

Hamalainen has been superseded in the QPR pecking order so this move makes sense.

Both Lee Wallace and Sam McCallum have proven to be the preferred choice at left-back than Hamalainen.

The loan move to LA Galaxy hasn’t helped the player earn more playing time, so a step up to Brazilian football may be the right next step in his career.

It is clear that his future is away from QPR, so any move at this stage is the right decision for all parties.