Player talks revealed as Swansea City and Newcastle United weigh up fresh agreement

Swansea City could link back up with Freddie Woodman for the 2020/21 season, with the player holding positive talks with Newcastle United about a potential return to the Liberty Stadium.

Woodman has spent the 2019/20 campaign on loan with Swansea in the Championship and has impressed, with the goalkeeper’s career finally starting to take off in the second-tier.

In total, he’s made 43 appearances in the Championship, but is currently sidelined with an oblique injury, which he picked up in the defeat to Leeds United earlier this month.

The 23-year-old is sitting out of the play-offs, but Steve Cooper could well be boosted by linking back up with the goalkeeper in the close season.

Wales Online report how Woodman has held talks with Newcastle over his future, with it the goalkeeper’s desire to return to Swansea next season to continue under Cooper.

Despite the absence of their on loan goalkeeper, Swansea have stormed into the Championship’s play-off places in recent weeks and are now looking to book a place at Wembley.

Last night, they beat Brentford 1-0 in their first-leg of the semi-finals, with Andre Ayew making up for a missed penalty to fire the Swans into the lead late on.

The Verdict

This is great news for Swansea, who are surely desperate to keep Woodman for another season.

The goalkeeper is a big part of the reason why they are sitting nicely in the Championship’s play-off picture and although he’s not playing, should Swansea reach the Premier League, he will be given plenty of praise.

He’s young at 23 and with his best years ahead of him, another loan would make perfect sense.

