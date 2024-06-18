Highlights Ajax interested in signing Burnley's Weghorst, eager to leave Turf Moor permanently before deadline.

The Clarets suffered a disappointing relegation from the Premier League last season, and they subsequently saw boss Vincent Kompany depart for Bayern Munich in a surprising move.

So, it was always going to be a hectic period for Burnley, and the hierarchy are still yet to name Kompany’s successor.

Wout Weghorst’s Burnley move did not work out

Wout Weghorst has struggled in English football at Burnley and Manchester United

Whilst the managerial search continues, there’s a lot of transfer activity going on, and one man who remains on Burnley’s books, but could be on the move this summer, is Weghorst.

The target man joined the club in the January window in 2022 when Burnley were in the Premier League under Sean Dyche, but he struggled in his first few months in England.

Following that relegation, Weghorst went out on loan, and he has had spells at Besiktas, Man Utd and Hoffenheim over the past two seasons.

Ajax keen on transfer move for Wout Weghorst

That latest spell in Germany is over, so the 31-year-old is poised to return to England to join Burnley for pre-season.

However, it seems the Netherlands international could be set for the chance to go back to his home country this summer, as the Telegraph has revealed that Ajax want the striker.

Wout Weghorst's Career Stats So Far (Source: Transfermarkt) Club Appearances Goals Emmen 66 21 Heracles 73 24 AZ 86 45 Wolfsburg 144 70 Burnley 20 2 Besiktas 18 9 Manchester United 31 2 Hoffenheim 30 7

The update states that the Amsterdam outfit are targeting a ‘cut-price’ deal for the ex-AZ man, who they hope Burnley will cash in on due to the fact that he is entering the final 12 months of his contract with the club.

Interestingly, they report that Weghorst does not want to play in the Championship, so he would be open to a move, but it’s thought that the club wants the new manager to make a decision on his future.

Wout Weghorst could raise his profile at Euro 2024

Weghorst didn’t do his chances of earning a big move any harm by scoring the winner for the Oranje in their first Euro 2024 group game against Poland on Sunday.

Even though he is likely to be restricted to a role from the bench for Ronald Koeman’s side, his impact last time out shows that he can still have a big say in how the Dutch do in this tournament.

Of course, this is the biggest stage, so Weghorst knows that a few more big performances will help attract suitors over the next few weeks.

Burnley’s summer plans

You can understand why Burnley want the next manager to have a say on Weghorst’s future, but the reality is that it’s hard to see him staying at Turf Moor.

Firstly, he wants to go, so it makes little sense in keeping someone who doesn’t want to be there, and with his deal expiring in 12 months' time, this is the last chance to guarantee a fee for the player.

Therefore, a summer move would suit all parties, and even if Weghorst doesn’t command a significant sum, he should free up funds from the wage bill, whilst any money that is raised can be used to strengthen the squad for the new boss.