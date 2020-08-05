Player stance on transfer involving Fulham and Southampton becomes clearer

Harrison Reed is seemingly set to consider making his loan move to Fulham permanent this summer, with the Telegraph reporting that the Whites have an option to sign the midfielder for £8 million.

Reed has been a key member of Scott Parker’s side this term and put in yet another all-action display for the Whites yesterday night as they beat West London rivals Brentford in the Championship play-off final to secure their return to the Premier League after just one season away.

It has now become apparent that the Craven Cottage outfit could be keen to secure the 25-year-old on a more permanent basis, particularly with the player having just one year remaining on his current contract with the Saints at present.

After appearing for the club on 28 occasions in the league this term, this move would surely appeal to Reed, who has been longing for a club to put faith in his abilities to be a regular starter.

Since graduating from Southampton’s famed academy, Reed has since spent time out on loan at Fulham, Blackburn and Norwich City in search of more regular game time.

The Verdict

This would surely be a move that greatly appeals to Reed, with the player having finally settled at a club which has shown such great faith in his abilities this term.

Fulham would be securing a player who is just entering his prime and will surely be keen to secure the services of the box-to-box midfielder.

At £8 million the Whites will be completing a transfer which represents such great value in what is an already inflated current market.

It would be fair to assume that this move will be a forgone conclusion with the Saints having so far failed to have put forward the offer of a new contract to Reed thus far.