Sheffield United defender Kean Bryan could be open to making the switch to West Brom this summer with his future at Bramall Lane uncertain, according to The Sun.

Bryan’s current deal with Sheffield United is set to expire and it has been reported that the Blades are set to push the defender into making a final decision over his long-term future in the next week.

That comes with new manager Slavisa Jokanovic set to hold talks with the 24-year-old over his future with him having been offered fresh terms by Sheffield United earlier this summer.

It has been reported by Football Insider that West Brom are lining up a potential contract offer for Bryan as they try and secure the defender’s services this summer.

That comes with previous reports having revealed that both Fulham and Swansea City are also interested in signing the 24-year-old.

The latest report from The Sun reveals that Bryan out of the sides that are interested could most prefer a move to West Brom this summer.

It is believed that a chance to move to the Hawthorns could appeal most to him out of any of the other interested clubs.

The verdict

This is a major positive for West Brom and suggests that they do now have a good chance of making a move for Bryan happen during the summer transfer window.

That would be a real boost for Valerien Ismael as he aims to build the squad in his own image now after taking over at the Hawthorns and the 24-year-old might be his first potential arrival.

You can understand why a move to West Brom would be appealing for Bryan this summer, with the Baggies looking well placed to mount a promotion push under Ismael.

It would also represent a better chance for him to have regular game time in the Championship and to establish himself as the first choice of a side pushing for promotion.

It could be a blow for Sheffield United with the Blades clearly keen to ensure that they keep hold of him this summer and that he does not move away to a potential promotion rival. However, it seems from this update that Bryan might well be leaving them for the Hawthorns.