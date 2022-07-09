Player stance emerges as eight Championship clubs interested in Sunderland-bound 21-year-old

Tottenham Hotspur winger Jack Clarke was the subject of interest from eight Championship clubs this summer before agreeing a deal with Sunderland, according to an update from Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge.

The 21-year-old has endured multiple unsuccessful loan spells in the Championship in recent years following his failure to assert himself as a first-team regular at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium since his move in 2019.

He was also the subject of criticism at the Black Cats at times following his arrival at the Stadium of Light in January – but impressed during their play-off campaign and recorded a vital assist in the semi-final second leg against Sheffield Wednesday to take the Wearside outfit to Wembley.

Quiz: 20 statements about former Sunderland players – Are they true or false?

1 of 20 Grant Leadbitter retired from playing after leaving Sunderland in 2021? True False

With this, it’s perhaps no surprise that Alex Neil’s side have pursued a permanent deal for the young winger, with a loan deal potentially not on the table this summer considering he only has one year left on his contract in the English capital.

As per Football Insider, he has agreed a four-year contract to make a permanent move to Wearside with a medical underway and he looks set to link up with second-tier teammates in Portugal.

As many as eight sides in the division were thought to be interested in luring him away from Spurs – but Clarke was determined to get a fresh deal over the line to reunite with his old side.

The Verdict:

Considering he has already become accustomed to life on Wearside, this seems like a move that makes sense with the Black Cats not likely to be relegated back to the third tier with the calibre of players they have at their disposal.

As well as this, he knows he’s likely to play a regular role under Alex Neil and that game time won’t be guaranteed at other sides, especially with Clarke not exactly impressing in the second tier in recent times.

By now, Neil should also know how to get the best out of the Englishman and this can only go on to aid his development after seeing his career stall in recent years – with the 21-year-old needing to progress now if he’s to have any chance of fulfilling his potential.

This is why a move away from the English capital is wise and from Tottenham’s point of view, offloading him permanently during this window will be wise whilst they can still generate some money for him.

Spurs may not demand too much for him either, so this may also turn out to be a good deal for the Black Cats, with a strong chance the 21-year-old’s valuation will increase significantly in the future.