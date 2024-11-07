In truth, the appointment of Xisco Munoz as manager by Sheffield Wednesday was pretty much a disaster from start to finish.

Given it came in the summer of 2023, when Darren Moore was sacked almost immediately after guiding the Owls to promotion to the Championship, meant a change always seemed strange.

Even so, the fact Munoz had won 21 of his 36 games in charge of Watford in his only other managerial spell in England, may have offered some hope this would still work out for the club.

Ultimately though, it did not, with the Spaniard failing to win any of his first 12 games in charge of the club in all competitions.

As a result, he was sacked after just three months in charge in early October 2023, with Sheffield Wednesday bottom of the Championship, with just two points from ten matches.

While that was a tough spell for all connected with the club, one player who perhaps missed out even more than most during Munoz's time at Hillsborough, was Marvin Johnson.

Wide-man became an Owls exile under Xisco Munoz

At the time of the Spaniard's appointment in 2023, Johnson had been at the club for the last two years, after joining permanently in 2021 following the expiration of his contract with Middlesbrough.

Having just helped Sheffield Wednesday to promotion in the 2022/23 season, the then 32-year-old had just signed a new contract to extend his stay at the club.

However, those past contributions seemingly did him few favours in the eyes of Munoz, who left him off the Owls' squad list submitted to the EFL at the start of the season.

That was despite the fact that there was still spaces for players to be included in the roster, highlighting just how reluctant and uninterested Munoz was in using him.

That left Johnson watching on powerless to intervene as his side struggled at the start of the campaign, slipping rapidly into a relegation battle.

Following the sacking of the Spaniard though, things would change considerably for Johnson, to the benefit of both him and the club.

Marvin Johnson now a key man for Sheffield Wednesday again

The departure of Munoz saw the Owls move to bring in Danny Rohl as their new manager, with the German taking over for his first spell in English football.

Not long after his arrival, Rohl would restore Johnson to the Sheffield Wednesday squad list submitted to the Football League, ensuring he was once again available for selection.

It would prove to be an extremely smart move on his part, with Johnson proving to be a revelation on his return to the team.

Up and down the left-hand side of the Owls' set-up, he once again became a key figure with some excellent performances.

In total, Johnson featured 29 times in the Championship during the 2023/24 season, after he had been reinstated to the Sheffield Wednesday side.

He scored four goals and four assists in those outings, with all of his goals coming in wins for the Owls, that eventually helped them complete a great escape from relegation on the final day.

As a result, it was perhaps no surprise to see Johnson's contract at Hillsborough extended by a further year over the summer, securing his future with the club until the end of this season.

Since then, he has remained a key figure for Sheffield Wednesday, featuring in all but two of the league games they have played since the start of the campaign.

The Owls' win over Norwich City on Tuesday night was a perfect example of his importance to this side.

Marvin Johnson stats for Sheffield Wednesday vs Norwich City - from SofaScore Minutes Played 65 Goals 0 Assists 1 Accurate Passes 10/13 Accurate Crosses 2/3 Accurate Long Balls 4/4 Key Passes 3 Big Chances Created 2 Touches 24

A brilliant performance from the wideman was marked with an excellent pinpoint ball over the top of the Canaries' defence to set-up Josh Windass to open the scoring in a 2-0 win.

It was one of a number of excellent deliveries played by Johnson over the course of the match, highlighting the level he is currently playing at, and his importance to this team.

As a result, Rohl will surely feel vindicated with his decision to bring him back into the side, while Munoz may wonder what might have been had he given him an opportunity.

The rest of those of a Sheffield Wednesday persuasion meanwhile, could well be wondering whether the prospect of another new deal for Johnson, will soon be on the agenda at Hillsborough.