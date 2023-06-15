Norwich City are on course for a major rebuild this summer, and have already got the ball rolling with three experienced signings.

The Canaries jumped ahead of the queue to bring veteran Burnley striker Ashley Barnes to Carrow Road, and since then they have added Bourenmouth right-back Jack Stacey and Republic of Ireland international defender Shane Duffy to their ranks.

Players are expected to depart such as Max Aarons and Andrew Omobamidele to help balance the books, but additions are set to continue and that isn't just exclusive to the first-team squad.

Norwich are also looking to bolster their under-21 squad as well and as first reported by Stuart Hodge, as well as according to Football Insider, they are set to sign talented Bromley right-back Kellen Fisher from the non-league ranks, with a medical pencilled in for the 19-year-old.

Who is Kellen Fisher?

Fisher is a product of the Bromley academy, having developed there and the club's under-23's squad to become a fully-fledged member of the first-team squad in recent times.

Loaned out to Welling United of the National League South at the back end of the 2021-22 season, Fisher returned to Bromley for 2022-23 and became immediately a part of the senior setup, making his league debut in August 2022 against Altrincham.

The youngster went on to feature 27 times for Bromley at right-back and at wing-back as they made it to the National League play-offs, but they were unable to make it beyond the semi-finals as they were defeated by Chesterfield.

That match, in which Fisher played 88 minutes, may prove to be his last for the club as Norwich look to seal a move for his services.

How much will Norwich City pay for Kellen Fisher?

The fee is likely to be undisclosed for Fisher's signature, but he was under contract at Hayes Lane having penned a new professional deal in February so the fifth tier outfit are likely going to receive a decent fee.

It wasn't just Norwich in for him though as the report from Football Insider claims that five different clubs had bids accepted for the right-sided teenager following his performances - details of the other bids are unknown but Wolves and Brentford were said to be keen a number of months ago.

However, it is Norwich that have won the race and pending a successful medical, they are set to add him to their under-21's for the 2023-24 season, and should the aforementioned Stacey or Bali Mumba pick up an injury then there is every chance that he could get a surprise call-up to the first-team squad from David Wagner.