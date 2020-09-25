Player set to snub Leeds, Newcastle and Wolves to stay at Sunderland

In-demand Sunderland midfielder Daniel Neil is reportedly set to sign a new three-year at the North East club amid interest from Leeds United, Newcastle United, and Wolves.

The 18-year-old is a product of the Black Cats academy and made his first senior start for the club in their 8-1 EFL Trophy victory against Aston Villa U21s last month.

Sunderland have lost some talented young players to other clubs in recent years, with Bali Mumba the latest to leave, and it appears Neil has turned the heads of a number of top-flight clubs.

According to journalist Pete O’Rourke, the teenager is attracting interest from Leeds, Newcastle, and Wolves.

However, it appears that Sunderland aren’t set to lose out this time as it is understood that the midfielder is set to sign a new three-year deal – pledging his future to the club despite the Premier League club’s circling.

Neil has been a regular in the Black Cats’ age-group sides in recent years and after claiming his first senior start in the EFL Trophy, may feel that this could be a breakthrough year for him at the Stadium of Light.

6 of these Sunderland facts are false – Can you identify them?

1 of 12 The capacity of the Stadium of Light is higher than 46,000 True False

The Verdict

This is fantastic news for the Black Cats and the Stadium of Light faithful.

We’ve seen a number of talented young players leave the club in recent years but it appears Neil is set to snub the Premier League sides interested and commit to Sunderland instead.

The interest shows just what a highly-rated young midfielder the 18-year-old is, Black Cats fans will no doubt be hoping that Phil Parkinson gives him a few more chances to impress this term.