Player set to sign for new club after Sunderland exit

With Sunderland’s Cieran Dunne being allowed to leave the club this summer, it looks like his next club could be in Scotland according to Alan Nixon’s Patreon account.

With the club having been promoted to the Championship, it means that the squad needs to be prepared for at least one second tier campaign.

It means boss Alex Neil has allowed several players to leave the club this summer window and one name that has been shown the door is Cieran Dunne. The midfielder never managed to get a league game for Sunderland and instead had to deal with mainly playing for the club’s reserve team.

He managed a handful of appearances for the Black Cats in their youth setup and showed that he could shine in those games but now, the player has been allowed to leave to get first-team football elsewhere.

Now, the player looks set for a move to Scotland and to Cove Rangers, who currently play in the Scottish Championship.

He’s played in the league before with Falkirk as a teenager and managed a total of six games for the side. Now, with more experience, the former Sunderland man can now go back to the division and feature much more regularly.

Whilst the player would have liked to feature much more in Sunderland than he did, with the team now in the second tier of English football, the midfielder would likely have been unable to get into the squad. Now, he can get regular gametime in Scotland.

The Verdict

Even though Sunderland snapped up Cieran Dunne from Falkirk, he never managed to get a league game for the Black Cats.

Considering that the club signed him up as a youngster, you would have thought they would at least let him get some football with Sunderland and play in league even as a substitute. To sign him, they must have thought that the player had some potential too.

Now though, the club are planning to sell him back to Scotland without the midfielder having ever realised his abilities in England or played for the club and proven what he could be capable of. For Cove Rangers though, they’re getting a more experienced and older Dunne.

It’s probably a good transfer deal for the club and the player, with the midfielder now able to get regular gametime this campaign.