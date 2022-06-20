Player set to leave Nottingham Forest for Championship club with transfer reportedly close

Hull City appear to be closing in on a deal for Tobias Figueiredo, as reported by Ertan Suzgun via his Twitter account.

The defender will definitely be departing his current club Nottingham Forest this summer, with the side confirming that they won’t be extending his contract via their retained list.

That means that when his current deal runs out at the end of June, he will become a free agent – and it looks like his next club could be the Tigers. Hull are looking to try and build a squad capable of fighting in the Championship now and it appears as though Figueiredo could be the next man in the door to help with that.

The 28-year-old managed to feature fairly regularly for Forest last season, managing 26 league outings as the side climbed into the play-off spots and eventually sealed a spot back in the Championship ahead of the next campaign.

He’s made over 100 appearances for the club so far in his career but despite his service at the City Ground, it appears as though Steve Cooper will be moving on from the defender this offseason and perhaps bolstering his backline himself now that they are back in the top flight.

It means that he will need a new club – and Hull could be that club, with the side looking like they could be about to add him to their ranks.

It would add some second tier experience to their ranks for definite – and on a free transfer, it could be a shrewd move by the club.

The Verdict

Tobias Figueiredo might turn out to be a very astute signing by Hull this summer if they can pull a deal off.

With the Tigers not wanting to be embroiled in another fight against the drop this season, they will need to do their business well this summer in order to push on next season. Signing a defender like this, with his level of experience and knowledge of the division, could certainly help them out.

He might have fallen down the pecking order at Forest and not been a first-team player last time out but that doesn’t mean he can’t be at Hull. He has over 100 appearances to draw upon and age is also still on his side too, considering that he is at the back end of his twenties.

On a free transfer, it is not to be sniffed at – and could be a really good deal for the Tigers.