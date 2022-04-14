Player set to depart Cardiff City

Alex Smithies is set to leave Cardiff City upon the expiration of his contract at the end of the season.

The goalkeeper has played his final game for the Bluebirds having been dropped in the aftermath of the side’s humiliating 4-0 defeat to rivals Swansea City.

Cardiff boss Steve Morison has confirmed that the 32-year old is out of contract this summer and will not be returning for the next campaign.

The decision comes as Smithies looks to move further north with his family and with Cardiff unable to meet his wage demands.

“Alex won’t be with us next year,” said Morison, via the BBC.

“We thank Alex for everything he has done. It’s just where we are at.”

Smithies joined the club in 2018, but only became a regular starter for the team a year later following their relegation from the Premier League.

In his time in Cardiff, the goalkeeper started 90 league games, conceding 109 goals in the process.

Smithies initially signed from QPR for an undisclosed fee on a four-year contract.

That deal is now set to expire which has led to the decision for him to leave the club.

Cardiff are currently 17th in the Championship table, with six games left this season.

Up next for Morison’s side is a trip to the MKM Stadium to face Hull City on April 15.

The Verdict

Now is the right time for Smithies to move on from Cardiff as the club looks to back Morison to create his own team.

The Bluebirds have invested in the concept of youth having agreed loan deals with much younger players last January, and perhaps this is a signal that we could see more of the same this summer.

Smithies will be a good addition to any Championship side for next season and he should have no trouble finding a new club.

The 32-year old was a good servant to the team during his time in Cardiff, but now is a good chance for both parties to go their separate ways.