Player set for move following Bristol Rovers exit

Bristol Rovers have prepared for life back in League One by letting go of several players this summer.

One name who has been shown the door is Brett Pitman, who will leave the club when his contract finishes at the end of the month. He spent just one campaign with the Gas last term and managed five goal contributions in just eight starts.

Despite having a record that doesn’t seem to be too bad on paper, the 34-year-old has been told he can leave the side – and now, according to The News, he could be set for a move to non-league.

That’s because AFC Portchester have now swooped in to try and get a deal done for the striker – and that would likely be a huge coup for the club if they could pull it off.

Quiz: Can you name which club Bristol Rovers sold these 17 players to from the last decade?

1 of 17 Mustapha Carayol? Hartlepool Middlesbrough Newcastle Sunderland

Considering his record in League Two just last season – and the fact that prior to that he bagged 11 in 38 for Swindon in the third tier – it appears as though a drop down to the ninth tier of English football could now be possible for the player.

It’s a surprise to see no other EFL sides making a move before AFC Portchester but this report suggests that Dave Carter, who is in charge at the club, has offered Pitman the chance to both play and coach at the side if he was to make the move there.

That could be an appealing proposition for the striker, as he potentially considers life once he hangs up his boots.

Pitman may have not too long ago done a solid job in the Football League but it looks like he could now be preparing to wave goodbye to the EFL this offseason.

The Verdict

Brett Pitman could arguably still do a job in League Two or even the National League if he did have to make a drop down, especially when you consider his recent record.

He had four goals for Rovers last season despite managing just 9.1 lots of 90 minutes along the way. Granted he is now heading into the latter stages of his career but given more gametime, the signs are there that his goal tally could improve and get even better if he is put onto the pitch.

Still, it now looks possible that he could be dropping down the leagues a significant amount. It comes as a surprise because of his recent record but also because it would be a huge coup for a team like AFC Portchester, considering how much the striker could still provide, if he was to lineup for them.

It would be one of the more surprising moves in the EFL this offseason that’s for sure.