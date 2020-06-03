Player set for manager discussion as Leeds are linked with attacker interest

As per the Liverpool Echo, Harry Wilson will seek clarification over his future at Liverpool when this season ends, as the winger looks to establish himself in the Premier League.

After a fine year at Derby last season, the attacker has been at Bournemouth this season in the top flight, and will remain there on loan until this campaign comes to a close.

After that, though, he wants to learn what Jurgen Klopp has in mind for him in terms of his future, and such discussions could interest Leeds United.

Indeed, a report from Football Insider towards the end of May revealed that Marcelo Bielsa retains interest in the player, with United having made moves for him before.

And, if Liverpool are willing to listen to offers or Wilson decides he needs to move away after talks with Klopp, perhaps the winger could end up at Elland Road.

The Verdict

Wilson is a good player and certainly one capable of staying in the Premier League.

Getting into Liverpool’s side seems such a hard task at the moment, though, and it could well be the case he decides to move in the summer window – whenever that proves to be.

For Leeds, then, it could be the chance that they have been waiting for.