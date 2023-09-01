Highlights Leeds United winger Helder Costa is expected to leave the club after the transfer deadline, as he is unlikely to get any opportunities with the team.

Costa has spent the previous season on loan in the Saudi Pro League and is likely to return there due to the later transfer window deadline.

Leeds could benefit from getting Costa's wages off the books, and it would be best for all parties if he found a new home, either through a loan or a sale.

Leeds United winger Helder Costa is set to depart the club after today's transfer deadline, according to Graham Smyth of the Yorkshire Evening Post.

Costa is into the final year of his deal at Elland Road and has just spent the last campaign out on loan with Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League.

The 29-year-old Angolan international has spent the last two seasons with temporary switches away from Elland Road, and is looking to move out again this season, as it is unlikely he will be given any opportunity for the Whites.

Costa was always likely to be one of the wingers Leeds let go of in the summer, considering it is an area they are particularly well stocked in, including: Luis Sinisterra, Crysencio Summerville, Willy Gnonto, Georginio Rutter, Dan James, and Ian Poveda.

Daniel Farke gave an update on the Angolan's future not long ago, stating that the Costa, alongside other Whites' wingers Gnonto and Sinisterra, asked to be left out of matchday squads at the present time, with Costa training alone.

The other two have resolved their internal issues, but Costa remains an outcast from the first-team squad and will be available to leave before the deadline.

Earlier in the summer, Farke explained Costa's current situation to the Yorkshire Post, he said: "Helder, it's clear. So we were quite open. He was quite open, at any point, he wants to leave the club and there will be a decision.

"So, more or less, from the beginning of pre-season he was not in our plans and we were not in his plan so it's fair to think there will be a solution."

What's the latest on Costa's situation at Leeds?

Writing in the Yorkshire Evening Post, Graham Smyth explained: "The Portugal and Angola capped winger, who boasts Championship titles with both Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leeds, has long since seen his future away from Elland Road."

However, due to the Saudi League's later deadline, Costa is expected to make a return to the league he spent last season in, Smyth added: "Costa has not yet secured a move away and might not today, but with the Saudi Pro League's transfer window running later than the one in which Leeds operate his departure is still anticipated.

"FIFA list the Saudi Pro League transfer deadline day as Wednesday September 20, although the league's website itself says teams have until Thursday September 7 to sign players."

He was a prominent part of the side that gained promotion from the second tier in 2020, but is now surplus to requirements. He has scored eight goals and registered a further 11 assists in 71 appearances during his time in West Yorkshire.

Should Leeds loan or sell Costa?

Simply put, they need his wages off the books, and even considering another loan would be a good option for them in that sense.

Costa needs a home himself, and with a year left on his deal, a move away is best for all parties.

It's been in the offing all summer, but a deal being struck so late will have been seen as less than ideal, especially as the Whites did well to get most of their outgoings done in the summer; but have been unable to do Costa.