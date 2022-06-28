Player set for exit, midfielder wanted by Burnley + more: All the latest Rotherham United transfer news

Rotherham United have once again bounced straight back into the Championship at the first time of asking from League One.

Paul Warne has proven adept at taking the Millers into the second tier but has so far failed in his task of keeping them there. He’ll need a good summer transfer window then to ensure that he keeps them there this time around then.

That could mean plenty of player exits and some solid recruitment and signings that are capable of firing Rotherham to victories and keeping them away from the drop zone.

Here then, are the latest transfer rumblings involving the Millers.

Mickel Miller to join League One side.

Rotherham have been looking to offload some of their players this summer after sealing their promotion and one player who will be heading out of the door when their contract comes to an end is Mickel Miller.

The club have confirmed via their official website that he will be departing the side at the end of the month and will be linking up with Plymouth in League One.

He’s been with the club for two campaigns and managed seven goal contributions in 11 third tier starts for the side last time out.

Prior to that, he managed only six starts in the Championship for the Millers and with the side back in that division, they have decided to cut ties with the player this offseason.

Ben Wiles wanted by Burnley

Another player who could potentially be on the way out at Rotherham is Ben Wiles, who is being tracked by Burnley.

According to Lancs Live, he is on their radar and the Clarets could launch a bid to try and tempt him away from the Millers during the transfer window. The 23-year-old impressed last season for Rotherham during their promotion campaign and Vincent Kompany is now prepared to let him test himself at the top end of the second tier.

Wiles has become one of the Millers most important players and considering his age, he has the potential to develop and become even better to boot. That makes him even more of an attractive option for the Turf Moor outfit.

Having also managed 44 league outings for Rotherham last time they were in the Championship too, he is experienced at second tier football – and could be set for a big jump this offseason.

Rotherham seal deal for striker

One incoming for the Millers this summer is Tom Eaves, who has now put pen-to-paper on a three year deal with the club.

The 30-year-old managed a total of five goals and three assists in the Championship last season for Hull and although he has consistently proven to be a decent option in rotation for the Tigers, they decided to let him go at the end of the campaign.

Now, he looks set to stay in the second tier with Rotherham. The side have moved quickly to bring him in, with the side needing more striking options after allowing Michael Smith to leave.

Eaves is one of the first new faces in the door – and there could be more to come.