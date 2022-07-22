Player sends message to supporters after Bristol City, Sheffield Wednesday deal is confirmed

Tyreeq Bakinson has sent a message to fans after his move from Bristol City to Sheffield Wednesday was confirmed yesterday.

Bakinson always looked likely to leave Ashton Gate this summer after falling out of favour under Nigel Pearson and the League One club emerged as a potential destination in the last week or so.

The Owls confirmed yesterday that they had completed the permanent signing of the 23-year-old, who has become their eighth new arrival of the summer window.

Bakinson has taken to social media to send a message to supporters after completing his Hillsborough switch.

In a clip on the Wednesday club account, he said: “Hi. Just a quick video for the fans. Buzzing to be here. Can’t wait to see you guys soon. Hopefully, have a good season together.”

Bakinson also reached out to the Owls fanbase via Instagram but has not yet penned a message to City supporters.

The new arrival is the second midfield signing that Darren Moore has made this summer after Will Vaulks as he looks to replace the likes of Massimo Luongo and Sam Hutchinson.

The Verdict

It’s not a huge surprise that Bakinson’s first messages after his move to Wednesday are to his new fanbase and not the Robins faithful.

He had been out in the cold at Ashton Gate for some time so it’s good news for everyone involved that he’s secured a fresh start at Hillsborough.

He’ll no doubt be keen to show the new fanbase what he can do after the disappointing end to his City career.

The responses of many Robins supporters to the move shows the breakdown in the relationship between the player and the fanbase, which is a real shame because he looked to be finding his feet in the first team in 2020/21 and the early part of last season before falling out of father rather dramatically.