Player sends farewell message to Derby County fans as he seals EFL switch

Jordan Brown completed his move from Derby County to Leyton Orient this afternoon on a deal until the end of next season.

The 20-year-old made two starts for the Rams in the Carabao Cup this season, equating for half of his senior appearances for the club.

The Rams’ youth setup has built an excellent reputation in recent years, with so many younger players, especially this term, kicking on to become key players in the first team.

Brown was not quite able to make that step up, but joins a stable League Two club in Leyton Orient who will hope he can slot into their backline or midfield for years to come.

Brown was a key part of the club’s run to the last 16 of the UEFA Youth League in 2019/20, starting all six matches in the competition and chipped in with a goal in their 3-1 win over Borussia Dortmund U18 along the way.

Brown sent a heartfelt message to Derby fans on Twitter this afternoon.

He wrote: “Just want to say a massive thank you to everyone @dcfcofficial from staff to players to the fans for everything you’ve done for me in my 7 years at the club.

“It’s been a pleasure to wear the shirt and I’ll never forget the memories that we made together.

“Thank you, COYR.”

It will be interesting to monitor how much first team action Brown is trusted with under Kenny Jackett in the second half of the campaign.

The Verdict

Leyton Orient have won just once in their last six league outings, but are still in the play-off hunt in League Two having played less games than the vast majority of teams around them.

In that may lie opportunities for Brown, who will want to hit the ground running before entering the final year of his deal at Brisbane Road next season.

Orient are a club on the up under Jackett and are clearly pushing for a promotion to League One in the coming years.

At 20, Brown should have time to cut his teeth in the EFL in the fourth tier with plenty of development still on the cards, before potentially becoming a mainstay in the first team with the O’s in the third tier.