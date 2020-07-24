Player sends clear come-and-get-me plea to Michael O’Neill and Stoke City

Chris Brunt has sent a come-and-get-me plea to Stoke City manager Michael O’Neill following the midfielder’s departure from West Bromwich Albion.

The 35-year-old’s time at West Brom came to an end on Wednesday night, as he helped the Baggies secure promotion back to the Premier League after a two-year absence.

It marks the end of a 13-year stay at the Hawthorns, and in that time, the Northern Ireland international has made over 410 appearances for the club.

After leaving the Hawthorns upon the expiry of his contract, reports have heavily linked Brunt with a move to Stoke City, where he would reunite with former Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill.

A deal is yet to materialise, but speaking about a potential move to the bet365 Stadium, the versatile, experienced midfielder has admitted that he would “love the chance” to work with O’Neill again.

Via BBC Sport, he said: “I’ve made no secret of how I enjoyed working under Michael.

“He’s done a fantastic job with Stoke in the short time he has been there. It is a big club and a good club, and the move nearly happened in January.

“I won’t lie, I would love the chance to work with Michael again. If that’s a possibility I would be delighted with that but it is up to other parties. There is a lot of water to go under the bridge yet.”

Stoke finished the 2019/20 campaign strongly under O’Neill, defeating Brentford and Nottingham Forest to climb up to 15th position, steering themselves well away from relegation.

O’Neill will now be looking to strengthen his squad ahead of what he hopes will be a much-improved 2020/21 campaign.

The Verdict

Brunt is a great character and a real leader, and I think he could be a shrewd addition for Stoke.

He’s obviously not going to play every game in a Potters shirt next season, but O’Neill needs to add characters to the dressing room to avoid what has happened in the past two seasons at the club.

On a free transfer, it would be a fine bit of business from O’Neill, who clearly knows Brunt as a player and admires his playing style.