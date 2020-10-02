Player seeking a financial settlement to leave Nottingham Forest

Albert Adomah is seeking a financial settlement to leave Nottingham Forest and secure a move to Queens Park Rangers, as per West London Sport.

The 32-year-old is a QPR fan and is wanted by R’s boss Mark Warburton to add some quality and depth in wide areas for the west London side.

The R’s have today secured the signing of striker Macauley Bonne from Charlton Athletic on a permanent deal, and now want to follow that up with the signing of Adomah.

The Ghanian winger has one-year left on his current contract at Nottingham Forest, and he’s firmly out of the picture at the City Ground.

The player has not featured in any of the Reds’ opening league games and is being geared up for an exit from the club with QPR his most likely destination.

Adomah has struggled to make an impact at Forest ever since his arrival from Aston Villa back in 2019, and last season was shipped out on loan to Cardiff City.

The verdict

It’s no real surprise to see Adomah on the move from Forest, assuming a financial settlement can be agreed.

Forest’s squad is inflated, especially after the flurry of new signings made by the east Midlands club this summer.

I can see him making an impact at QPR, he’ll offer a real element of experience to what is a relatively youthful looking R’s team.