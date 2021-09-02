Player seals temporary Sunderland exit

Josh Hawkes has sealed a temporary exit from Sunderland to join Sky Bet League Two side Tranmere Rovers, the Black Cats have confirmed on their official channels.

The Wearsiders have some good young players on their books at the moment but, as they aim to challenge for promotion from the third tier this season, there is a chance that some of them might be best placed getting senior minutes elsewhere.

Evidently, that has been the thought process for Hawkes with the club confirming that he is going to join the Prenton Park side for the duration of the 21/22 campaign:

Josh Hawkes has completed a loan move to Tranmere Rovers. Best of luck, Hawkesy! 👊 — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) September 2, 2021

Tranmere have struggled for goals so far this season in the fourth tier and Hawkes will be looking to use his creativity and attacking instinct to help unlock things a little more for them.

The Verdict

This is a move that should benefit Hawkes nicely.

If the Black Cats do not feel he is going to be playing much for them this season then a loan deal is the best way to go and here he gets to play at a good level for a club that has not too recently dropped out of the third tier.

Indeed, Rovers will be looking to challenge at the sharp end of the fourth tier this campaign but need a bit more going forwards and, if Hawkes can lend a hand with creating and converting chances, then it’s going to be a stint he’ll look back on fondly.

