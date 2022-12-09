Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Player seals temporary Sheffield Wednesday exit

Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed that Will Trueman has left the club on a temporary basis, with him joining Mickleover FC from the Owls on a month long loan deal.

Wednesday have lots of decent young players and they are always looking to try and loan some of them out in order to get experience into them.

Trueman obviously isn’t quite yet part of the plans at Wednesday under Darren Moore, and so there is a lot of sense behind this move, as he looks to help out the non league team.

Wednesday confirmed the news on social media:

The Verdict

It’s a positive move for the player, who will get some experience in of playing regularly, ideally, over the next month or so.

What is future holds at Sheffield Wednesday remains to be seen, but it is clear that in the shorter term it lies away from the club.

Let’s see what he does in the next few weeks.


