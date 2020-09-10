Player seals temporary Celtic exit to EFL

Gillingham have confirmed the season-long loan arrival of Scott Robertson from Celtic as Steve Evans continues to prepare his side for another League One campaign.

The Gills will be hoping to put together a play-off challenge if possible after having that opportunity taken away thanks to the curtailment of last season.

Robertson is the latest to join that challenge, then, with him recently signing a contract extension at parent club Celtic through to 2023.

Clearly, he is highly-rated at the Glasgow giants and the Gills revealed that Neil Lennon specifically picked Gillingham as the club he wanted the player to go on loan to for the season.

A midfielder, he has played in the Europa League for the Bhoys after starting against CFR Cluj back in December and will be hoping for plenty more starts this season coming for his new temporary side.

The Verdict

Robertson is a good young player that seems well-rated at Celtic and that could bode well for the Gills as they look to challenge at the right end of League One.

It’s a big opportunity for the player to start racking up the minutes at a good level and the Hoops will be watching him keenly.