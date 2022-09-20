Player seals pro-deal with Luton Town

Luton Town have confirmed that Tyrelle Newton has signed his first-ever pro contract with the Hatters, in a positive step forwards in his career.

It’s always nice for fans to see young players signing pro contracts with their club, as it means that they are good enough to make that next step and potentially come through and play regularly for the first team.

That is what Newton will be planning next, then, with the hard work only about to start now he has got to this stage:

Tyrelle Newton has put pen to paper on his first professional contract! ✍️ Congratulations, Ty! 👏@academyltfc | #COYH — Luton Town FC (@LutonTown) September 20, 2022

The midfielder joined the club aged seven after being scouted playing for Crawley Green, and has also received a call-up at England U15 level, underlining his talent and potential.

Speaking about the deal, Newton said:

“I’m buzzing. I have been working for it all my life basically, so it’s a good feeling.

“My aim has to be to keep pushing and keep developing, and try to get in the first team. When I watch Luton Town play, the fans always get up for it and that would be a dream come true.”

The Verdict

It’s always good to see young players getting their chance and Newton sounds as though he knows what he wants from the next steps of his career.

He’s a player with bags of potential and Luton fans will be looking forward to seeing how he develops.