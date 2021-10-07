Player seals agreement to sign for Crawley Town

After training with the Reds since the start of the season, Kaan Kevser-Junior has signed a two-year deal with an option of a third year at the People’s Pension Stadium.

Despite it probably taking longer than expected, Kevser-Junior will be delighted to finally have his future decided as he focuses on impressing the supporters after progressing well in training over the first few weeks of the season.

Town chief executive, Erdem Konyar was delighted with the business and looks forward to watching the newest recruit progress as he spoke to The Argus.

“Kaan is a talented youngster. We are excited for him to join our ranks and develop with the team.

“Without an academy, we are working to create a successful youth aspect to the club.”

The Verdict

After making a short appearance in Crawley’s last outing which ended in a 4-0 defeat to Leyton Orient and saw Town bow out of the Papa John’s Trophy, Kesver-Junior will be looking to make more of an impact for the Reds in the weeks to come as Crawley look to push up the table.

Currently sitting 14th, Crawley face a trip to Rochdale next up as they look to avoid making it three loses in a row.