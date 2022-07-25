Player reveals the reason behind his transfer move away from Middlesbrough

Grant Hall recently made the move to Rotherham United on a season long loan deal from Middlesbrough.

The 30-year-old made 19 appearances for Boro but his game time dropped to eight games last season and he failed to make a single appearance once Chris Wilder came in as manger.

Therefore, it comes as no surprise that a move was on the cards this summer.

However, the centre-back is ready to commit to his new club in their efforts to stay in the Championship admitting that the prospect of game time helped him make the move.

Speaking to the club’s Official Media, Hall said: “I’m delighted to sign. It’s been good to get the deal done so I can hopefully hit ht ground running and get in to meet the lads and train before the start of the season.

“I think that was partly the reason why I wanted to come as well because obviously he [Paul Warne] wanted me here and he wants me to play football. That’s the main thing for me, it was a frustrating season last season.

“I didn’t play much football, so that’s what I’m looking to do – come here and hopefully stake my place in the team and keep it and get some game time.

“For me, I’m hungry to play. It was very frustrating for me last season. For me, it’s about getting as many games as possible and hopefully I can contribute to the team.”

The Verdict:

At 30-years-old you can’t blame Hall for being so keen on getting game time under his belt and considering he hasn’t yet featured under Chris Wilder, it didn’t look as though he would get this opportunity at The Riverside.

Paul Warne was keen to get the defender into his side which suggests he will have a reasonable part to play which should only increase if he can take his chances in the side.

For Rotherham this could also be a really useful signing with the Millers aiming to stay in the Championship following their promotion and Hall is someone with plenty of experience under his belt to help the side achieve their aims.

With his Boro contract up next summer, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see this move turn permanent if it’s successful this year.