Player reveals Nottingham Forest have been trying to sign him for ‘last two years’

Tyler Blackett says it was a “no-brainer” to sign for Nottingham Forest this summer, after the club failed in their attempts to sign the defender for the “last two years”.

Blackett was released by Reading upon the expiration of his contract at the Madejski Stadium at the end of last season, having made a total of 122 appearances for the Royals.

The 26-year-old, who came through the ranks at Manchester United, became Forest’s second signing of the summer when he put pen to paper on a move to the City Ground last month.

Blackett can operate as a centre-half or as a left-back, and he will be looking to provide real competition for the likes of Joe Worrall, Tobias Figueiredo and Yuri Ribeiro this season.

Speaking ahead of Forest”s trip to Barnsley this weekend, Blackett opened up on his move to Forest, saying it was a “no-brainer” to sign for the Reds.

Blackett also revealed that the club have been trying to sign him for the last two years, but they have now been successful after landing his services on a free transfer.

He said: “To be honest, the club have been trying to sign me for the last two years I think, in terms of the ownership.

“It came close last season, I believe, but it didn’t manage to happen. I’ve always wanted to be involved in such a project in terms of getting to the Premier League and achieving promotion.

“It was a no-brainer when they came back in.”

The Verdict

I think Blackett will turn out to be a shrewd signing for Forest to be honest.

He’s only 26 years of age but has plenty of Championship experience under his belt, and he never really put a foot wrong during his time at Reading.

He’ll push Worrall and Figueiredo all the way for a place in the side this season, and on a free transfer, he’ll be keen to prove himself.