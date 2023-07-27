Highlights Leeds United midfielder Marc Roca may sign permanently for Real Betis in the future, as his agent is currently discussing the possibility.

Roca joined Leeds last season on a four-year deal but is leaving on loan due to a lack of playing time.

If Roca performs well at Real Betis, Leeds could potentially make a profit on the midfielder, who has shown talent and quality on the ball.

Leeds United midfielder Marc Roca has revealed he could sign permanently for Real Betis in the future, with his agent currently discussing the possibility.

He signed for the La Liga outfit on an initial loan to the end of the 2023/24 season. Roca previously played in Spain with Espanyol, prior to joining Bayern Munich.

Roca departs Leeds after just one season with the West Yorkshire club. He joined last summer from the Bavarian outfit on a four-year deal for a fee of around £10million.

The Spanish midfielder made 36 appearances in all competitions for Leeds last season, scoring once and assisting a further two.

There was plenty of excitement surrounding the Spaniard's arrival to Elland Road during the previous summer, as he was seen as someone who could help offset the loss of Leeds' key midfielder and talisman, Kalvin Phillips, who joined Manchester City.

He started the season well, but faded more when Tyler Adams was struck by injury in February, as he had dovetailed nicely with the American at the base of Leeds' midfield; but that injury ruined what had been a developing partnership in the double-pivot, as Adams was replaced by the less well-suited Weston McKennie.

He has left on loan and is the latest player in a number of recent loan departures from Elland Road, with USMNT international Brenden Aaronson joining Union Berlin on loan, Diego Llorente re-joining Jose Mourinho's AS Roma alongside Rasmus Kristensen, and Robin Koch returning to Germany in a loan switch to Eintracht Frankfurt for the upcoming campaign.

Could Marc Roca depart Leeds for Real Betis permanently?

Marc Roca could move on to Real Betis in the near future to end his Leeds United nightmare

There had been reports from Mundo Deportivo that an option-to-buy was to be inserted in the deal claiming that Betis can sign him in the summer of 2024 for €12 million (£10.3 million), but it appears that is not the case.

Speaking to Marca, via The Yorkshire Evening Post, Roca has explained his joy at returning to Spain, but is leaving his agent to negotiate a permanent move now, he said: “I know that they have all made an effort for me to be here. I am very happy, I have had a very warm reception from my teammates, I am where I want to be. I promise work, commitment, and effort to the maximum, I hope we meet the objectives because Betis is a great team, and we are very hungry for victories.

“In the end, I like to live in the present. Right now, the club is talking with my agents to see how we can agree all the details with Leeds. I don’t take it; I focus on training, and I leave it to them. This year I’m going to give my best and I feel prepared and with a lot of commitment.”

What would be a fair fee for Leeds to sell Roca?

Roca's lack of athleticism and mobility were always an issue for the Whites last season, but his range of passing and ability to progress the ball were important in midfield.

The move didn't work out as he and Leeds perhaps envisaged, but there is undoubted talent there. If he performs well this season, Leeds could even see a profit made on the midfielder.

His quality on the ball is fairly good, especially when considering none of the Whites' three managers who coached him were particularly interested in nice build-up play and patterns of possession football. He could thrive in a possession-based team in Spain.

Having signed Roca for £10 million, Leeds would still hope to at least break even if he kicks on next season.