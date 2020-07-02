Player reveals blunt chat that led to Sheffield Wednesday exit

Quoted by Yorkshire Live, midfielder Sam Hutchinson has revealed some of the details behind his exit from Sheffield Wednesday with him leaving the Owls on a free last month.

The club has seen the likes of Steven Fletcher and Fernando Forestieri also decide to move on to pastures new in the summer but that was their decision, whilst Hutchinson’s sounds more like the club decided that they did not want to keep him.

Indeed, he has revealed that he only found out he was being let go by text message, whilst he also revealed a meeting at the end of the January window that suggested the writing was on the wall for him at the club.

On that meeting, he said:

“I remember being called into the office…I think it was 36 to 48 hours before the January transfer window closed and I got told that I was no longer needed that that was it.”

The Verdict

Hutchinson has spent a good portion of his time at Sheffield Wednesday so far during his playing career so perhaps he is a little aggrieved as to how things ended for him.

Nevertheless, it’s now time to find a new club where he can be playing and it remains to be seen where he will end up for 2020/21.

A player proven at Championship level, though, you would have thought there’d be a fair few clubs taking a look at him at the moment.