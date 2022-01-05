Player returns to West Ham United after EFL stint

West Ham United have decided to recall Conor Coventry from his loan spell with Championship outfit Peterborough United.

As confirmed by Posh’s official website, Coventry has now returned to the London Stadium after featuring for the club during the first-half of the 2021/22 campaign.

The midfielder would have been hoping to make a positive impact for Peterborough after joining the second-tier side on a temporary basis in August.

However, despite showing glimpses of promise at the Weston Home Stadium, Coventry failed to establish himself as a key player for Posh.

Limited to just 12 appearances in the Championship due to the presence of Oliver Norburn and Jorge Grant, Coventry was left out of Peterborough’s squad for their recent clash with Blackpool after testing positive for Covid-19.

In the 21-year-old’s absence, Posh succumbed to a 3-1 defeat at Bloomfield Road as goals from Keshi Anderson, Sonny Carey and Jerry Yates sealed all three points for Neil Critchley’s side.

Having parted ways with Coventry, it will be intriguing to see whether Peterborough decide to draft in a replacement for the midfielder between now and the end of transfer window.

1 of 25 Dimitri Payet? More Less

The Verdict

When you consider that Coventry only made four starts for Peterborough in the second-tier, it is hardly a surprise that West Ham have opted to recall him from his loan move.

Having only managed to average an underwhelming WhoScored match rating of 6.25 in the Championship, it could be argued that the midfielder may need to be sent to a team in a lower division if the Irons are looking to sanction another loan move this month.

By joining a club who will be able to provide him with the opportunity to play week-in, week-out, Coventry could return to the London Stadium as a much more accomplished player later this year.

As for Peterborough, it is imperative that they make some moves in the coming weeks due to the perilous position that they find themselves in at this level.

Currently 22nd in the Championship standings, Posh may be able to boost their chances of securing survival if they are able to draft in some players who know exactly what it takes to deliver the goods in this division.