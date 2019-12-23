Player returns to West Brom to find out more news on troublesome issue

West Bromwich Albion winger Jonathan Leko has returned to the Hawthorns for treatment on a knee injury he picked up during Charlton Athletic’s 2-2 draw at Queens Park Rangers on Saturday, according to the Express and Star.

Leko has been enjoying a productive loan spell with Charlton during the first half of the campaign, with the winger having been signed by Lee Bowyer in the summer to boost his side’s attacking options following their promotion from League One last term – and the 20-year-old has become an important figure for the club this season making 21 appearances so far.

The attacker has demonstrated his ability to have a real impact in the final third, having registered five goals and four assists for Charlton during the first half of the campaign, and he has also shown real flexibility having been used on the wing and also up front by Bowyer during his loan spell.

However, Leko’s promising start to his season-long loan spell at Charlton could now be halted, with the winger having had to come off inside the opening 11 minutes of Bowyer’s side’s 2-2 draw at QPR at the weekend, which means that the 20-year-old will now return to West Brom for a scan to assess the extent of his knee injury.

The Verdict

Leko has enjoyed an encouraging first half to the season with Charlton, having really benefited from being given regular minutes in the Championship so far this campaign, which has seen him demonstrate his potential to develop into an excellent attacking player for the Baggies in the next few years.

The 20-year-old’s impressive recent form, though, will now be affected by a period of recovery from the knee injury he has picked up, and the Baggies will be hopeful that the injury does not rule him out for a prolonged period and prevent him from returning to the Valley to complete his loan spell.

Leko will be keen to get back to Charlton as soon as possible to help the club maintain their Championship status, and to get back to showing his ability with the regular game time he has enjoyed during his loan spell so far this term.