Player returns to Coventry City

Coventry City have announced that Will Bapaga’s loan deal with Grimsby Town has been cut short.

The striker initially joined the club last Summer on a season long loan deal. However, a lack of game time has seen the Sky Blues bring him back to his parent club.

Bapaga, 19, made 12 appearances in all competitions for Grimsby Town. bagging three goals for the club in that time.

Coventry boss Mark Robins had spoken about Bapaga’s situation last weekend, which indicated this move was inevitable.

“If Will Bapaga comes back he’ll go with Luke Tisdale for a spell just to ground him a bit and see where he’s at before we make a decision on that,” said Robins, via Coventry Telegraph.

Coventry City are currently 10th in the Championship table, with 34 points from 23 games. Robins’ side are six points away from the play-off places, but have three games in hand on sixth place Huddersfield Town.

Coventry’s next game comes against 22nd place Peterborough on January 15.

The Verdict

Finding another loan deal where Bapaga will receive greater playing time is a worthwhile pursuit.

At this stage in his development, the standard of play isn’t necessarily as important as the impact of simply getting experience under his belt at a professional level.

Underage level doesn’t quite give players the lessons they need to make it and that is why most players need to go out on loan before jumping into a side like Coventry’s.

However, Coventry need to guarantee Bapaga his next club will give him that playing time because displacing young players around the country, by themselves, to get that experience can be quite daunting.