Player returns to Bristol City as Robins gear up for Luton Town clash on Boxing Day

Bristol City have brought Ryley Towler back to the team ahead of their clash on Boxing Day against Luton Town, as reported by the club’s official website.

With the player returning to Ashton Gate straight away, it means that there will be no delay in his availability and he could even play a part in the Robins games just after Christmas.

He might not feature at all – he could just be used as an extra face in the squad – but with his loan deal cancelled, he could now be an option for Bristol City going forward, unless they decide to send him out again in the winter window.

The 20-year-old has already made his debut for Bristol City, making three appearances for the club so far. With no guarantee of regular action at the Championship side though, they decided to let him leave on a short-term deal to find regular experience.

It led to Grimsby taking him on a loan deal this season, where he has been a mainstay in the side up to this point. With 13 games under his belt, the defender has looked solid at the back and has been more than capable in the National League.

It will be a blow to the team then that they can’t even hold onto the player during the next round of festive fixtures and will instead have to find a replacement for now and then locate another one in the winter window.

The recall though may suggest some additional minutes at Bristol City for Towler – and if he can get back in the side and impress, then he may not be sent out on loan again come the opening of the transfer window.

The Verdict

Towler is a decent option for Bristol City to have and there is every chance that he could at least find a place in the squad for now.

He’s played at Championship level before, albeit briefly, so there is some experience there and he has now had a taste of competitive football at Grimsby too. The National League is a lot further down the pyramid than the second tier so the standard differs but he could still return a much better player.

Towler is also young and has plenty of potential to get even better given the chance. The likelihood is that he may be cover for now and that he will be sent out on loan again but if he gets a chance, he could end up staying at Ashton Gate.

That would be the better outcome for the player, as he could get regular Championship football. To achieve that though, he will have to get on the pitch in the first place with Bristol City.