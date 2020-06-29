Player return on the cards at Nottingham Forest as Lamouchi makes hint

Nottingham Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi has hinted at a potential recall for winger Albert Adomah, who is currently out on loan at Cardiff City.

Adomah joined Forest on a free transfer in the summer, following his release by Aston Villa upon the expiry of his contract at Villa Park.

The 32-year-old has since made only five league starts for Forest under Lamouchi, scoring three goals across 27 appearances in all competitions, and left to join Cardiff on loan in January.

Adomah has since become a key player for Cardiff under Neil Harris, impressing in his eight appearances for the club and helping the Bluebirds break into the play-off places.

But with Adomah yet to sign a contract extension to ensure he plays in Cardiff’s remaining seven league games, Forest boss Lamouchi has hinted at a potential recall.

Speaking after his side’s 3-1 win over Huddersfield Town, with quotes provided by Nottinghamshire Live, Lamouchi said: “The situation is clear.

“Albert is a Nottingham Forest player. It was a loan and the club has the right to call back the players if they want.

“I am not understanding the problem.”

“Cardiff know everything and Albert knows everything. We are just talking between smart and clever people to do the right thing for everybody and the club.

Forest sit fourth in the Sky Bet Championship table after their victory over the Terriers, whilst Cardiff sit two places and four points below the Reds in sixth.

The Verdict

This should be a no-brainer for Forest and for Lamouchi.

With Cardiff only four points behind Forest, why should they let Adomah extend his time in South Wales in order to help the Bluebirds out in their bid for a top-six finish?

Adomah has been excellent for Cardiff, and he would definitely strengthen Lamouchi’s side if he were to return to the City Ground, and his previous experiences of winning promotion would be key.