Player reportedly snubs Barnsley move

Sandro Kulenovic has reportedly turned down a move to Barnsley from Dinamo Zagreb in this transfer window, according to Sportske Novosti.

The Tykes will be looking to add to their side further in the coming weeks of the transfer window with just under a month left to sign domestic players and less time to bring in footballers from abroad.

It appears, too, that they might have to change their plans for a new attacker with this report in mind.

Barnsley were the second lowest scorers in the Championship last season with Middlesbrough the only side worse off than them in the goals for column in the table.

Making attacking signings makes sense this window, then, but it could well be the case that Kulenovic is not the man that they get to help them out now.

The Verdict

Barnsley play some great stuff under Gerhard Struber but they do need to be more clinical in front of goal or it is going to be another tough season for them in the Championship.

Kulenovic was evidently eyed as a player to help solve their issues, then, but it appears the player does not fancy the challenge of moving to Oakwell for this window at least.