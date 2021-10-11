Player released by Fulham links up with club north of the border

Former Fulham midfielder Kevin McDonald has been without a club since summer but has been given the chance to get back to full fitness with Dundee, as reported by The Courier.

The player has had a tough couple of months, having needed surgery for a kidney issue and has also found himself without a club heading into the 2021/22 campaign.

It’s meant that McDonald will understandably not be at peak physical fitness but in his search for a new side to play for, he has been handed a lifeline by Dundee. The Scottish side won’t be signing the midfielder but The Courier claims that they are allowing McDonald to train with them and get himself back to the peak condition that he was in during his time in the Championship. This, in turn, could then help him more ably find a club when he is ready to jump back into regular action.

The 32-year old has been a good servant to most of his clubs, including Dundee. Most recently he spent time with Fulham, where he accumulated over 100 appearances and was a mainstay in the side with a number of battling performances for them in the centre of the field.

Before his move to the Cottagers, he also spent three years with Wolves, where he again managed over 100 appearances. He was just as crucial there and managed to establish himself as arguably one of the best midfielders in the entire Championship.

However, in the 2020/21 campaign, he didn’t feature at all for Fulham. Instead, he made just one appearance for their reserve side before being released over the course of the summer. McDonald though will still feel he has plenty to offer and if he can use this time at Dundee to get back to full fitness, he could find a new club sooner rather than later.

The Verdict

Kevin McDonald was once one of the most threatening, clever and creative players perhaps in the entire EFL. He was a solid addition to any side in the centre of the field and hopefully if he can get himself back to full fitness and health, he will find a new team to play for.

Training with Dundee will give him the chance to get himself up to scratch and up to the standard required to play on a regular basis – and whoever does decide to take a punt on him could get themselves an experienced and solid midfielder.