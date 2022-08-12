Player reacts after sealing switch to Bristol Rovers from Everton

Lewis Gibson is a Bristol Rovers player for this year at least with him joining the Gas from Everton on a season-long loan deal.

The men from the Mem are back in Sky Bet League One after a memorable promotion win at the end of last year, and manager Joey Barton will be keen to see they establish themselves back in the third tier.

He’ll hope Gibson has a part to play in that, too, having signed him from Everton, and it appears the young player is really looking forward to the opportunity that lies ahead.

Speaking to Rovers’ official website after completing the deal, these were his first words as a Gas player:

“I’m delighted to sign for Bristol Rovers. It’s a huge club and last season’s promotion looked amazing so I couldn’t wait to join a club on the up.”

The Verdict

Gibson has experience of League One football having been on loan at Fleetwood Town previously, where he worked under Barton, and so that, alongside his talent, should make him a decent signing for Rovers this year.

He’s also a player that has played for England at youth level and has hunger to prove himself after injuries hit him last season on loan at Sheffield Wednesday, so this is a deal that could work out nicely for the Bristol club.