Player reacts after sealing fresh Blackburn Rovers agreement

Blackburn Rovers have confirmed the contract extension of Jack Vale.

The 21-year old has agreed a new deal that will keep him at Ewood Park until 2025.

Vale has played seven times for Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side in the Championship this season, making two starts.

He is a Blackburn academy graduate, having made his breakthrough into the first team squad under Tony Mowbray.

The Welshman’s first league appearance came in July 2020, when he came off the bench during Rovers’ 4-3 win over Reading.

The forward revealed his delight at confirming a new deal, and is now looking forward to working hard in order to gain even further first team experience with the club.

“It feels great to sign and I just need to get my head down now and continue to work hard,” said Vale, via the club’s official website.

“I’ve been here for a while now, so I think the club have shown how much loyalty they’ve put in me and I’ll give loyalty back, so I’m glad they’ve trusted me and given me a new deal.

“I was in the last year of my contract, so I obviously wanted to stay here, carry on playing here and do what I can to help the club.

“I love it here. I’ve met some great staff over the years, who have helped me loads, so I’m grateful for everything they’ve done for me to get me to where I am now.

“I’ve loved every minute here, so I’m just glad to carry on the journey.”

Vale has yet to really cement his place in the starting lineup on a consistent basis with Blackburn.

However, he has grown in importance slightly since the arrival of Tomasson during the summer.

This season has already seen him earn more appearances in the team than he has in previous campaigns.

He will be hoping this continues now that he’s agreed an extension, with Blackburn currently sitting 3rd in the second division table.

The Verdict

Vale is another success story for the club’s academy system, which has produced a number of talented players in recent years.

He had made only six appearances in the league under Mowbray, but has already more than doubled that tally under the new manager.

But he is still looking to bag his first goal for the team, having yet to find the back of the net for Rovers in the league.

This new contract is a sign of how much faith the club has in his abilities to continue improving, so they must feel the goals will start coming soon if they feel his performances have earned him a bigger contract.