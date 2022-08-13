Player pens emotional Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest messages following Watford development

Keinan Davis has penned messages to Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest fans via Instagram with his move to Watford “very, very close”.

Reports yesterday indicated that Davis is set to leave Villa Park to join the Hornets on a season-long loan deal and has been undergoing a medical at the Championship club.

Speaking to the Watford Observer after last night’s 1-0 victory over Burnley, Watford boss Rob Edwards said the move was “very, very close” and labelled the 24-year-old “an excellent player”.

Davis appears to have all but confirmed the move himself by taking to Instagram to pen an emotional message to Villa fans.

Having spent the second half of last season on loan at Forest and helped them win promotion to the Premier League, the forward reached out to supporters of the East Midlands club as well.

Davis looks to be arriving at Vicarage Road as the replacement for Emmanuel Dennis, who reportedly completed his medical ahead of a move to Forest yesterday.

The 24-year-old remains under contract at Villa Park until the summer of 2024.

The Verdict

You have to credit Davis for this. With his Watford deal now close, the forward has taken the time to pen some pretty emotional messages to Villa and Forest supporters thanking them for everything they’ve done for him.

That will certainly be appreciated by both fan bases – even if there is a little disappointment that he won’t be playing for them this term.

Signing the 24-year-old on a season-long loan looks like a phenomenal bit of business from the Hornets.

Dennis is set to leave but in his place they’ve signed a forward that thrived in the Championship last season and is certainly capable of playing a big role in their promotion push.

