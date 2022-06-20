Player outlines Tottenham intention amid Sunderland and Preston transfer speculation

Troy Parrott had a strong season on loan with MK Dons this year as he made 47 appearances for the club in all competitions and provided ten goals, making himself a core part of the side who came close to promotion.

As a result of his good form, the 20-year-old has been linked with a number of teams in the Championship including Sunderland and Preston North End this summer, as they hope to get his services in the form of a loan deal for next season.

Considering the 20-year-old has also impressed whilst on international duty with Ireland in the Nations League, it’s no wonder sides are interested in his recruitment.

However, the youngster is keen to go and prove himself at parent club Tottenham first before making any decisions over his future, as when asked if the lack of stability between managers at the club had affected him, he was quoted by the Chronicle as saying: “I can’t control what goes on there. That’s out of my hands. All I can do is try to impress whoever is there, and that’s what I fully intend doing when I go back there for pre-season.”

Quiz: Can you name which club Sunderland sold these 23 players to from the last decade?

1 of 23 Asamoah Gyan Shanghai SIPG Al Ain Legon Cities NorthEast United

That being said, following prior tough loan spells at Millwall and Ipswich Town in the 2020-21 season, the striker is well aware that he is kicking on with his career now with the loans helping him, as he said: “After two disappointing loans, it is fair to say that things are looking up for me and I am in a bit of an upward trajectory. I just need to keep that going, keep improving and keep giving it all.

“Going on loan is for playing men’s football and realising what you have to do throughout a game, and I think I have matured a lot over the three loans that I’ve had. I am just happy that it is starting to click.”

The Verdict:

It seems as though the young striker is approaching this summer in a really logical sense. Of course, the player is keen to go and show his talents at Tottenham during this pre-season and if he can get himself an opportunity there, he would no doubt grab it with both hands.

That being said, he is also well aware of the positive impact his loan spells had on his career and will be more keen to have the opportunity to play and carry on developing his game.

Therefore, if the opportunity of a Championship club arises, allowing him to take the next step of his career, he will no doubt be eager to get going.