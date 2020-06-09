Player outlines future plans after recent Leeds United decision

Harrison Male is reportedly willing to drop down to the lower leagues in the Football League as he does in search of a new club according to Football Insider.

The young goalkeeper has recently been told that he won’t have his contract renewed at Elland Road, which brings an end to a 12-year stay with the Yorkshire-based club.

Male has spent time with both the Leeds Under-23s and Under-18s teams in the early stages of his career, and signed his first professional contract in May 2019.

But with the likes of Elia Caprile and Illan Meslier arriving at Elland Road, it didn’t come as a surprise to see Male fall down the pecking order.

Leeds’ senior team are well in contention to win promotion into the Premier League this season, with Marcelo Bielsa’s men currently sat top of the Championship table.

The Whites are seven points clear of third-placed Fulham with just nine matches remaining in this year’s campaign, although off-the-field events did call an abrupt halt to fixtures in the EFL.

Clubs have since returned to training, with competitive action in the Championship set to get back underway on the weekend of the 20th June.

The Verdict:

It’s good to see that he’s willing to step down to the lower leagues.

Some players would be content to stay at a bigger club and collect a wage, but it’s excellent to hear that Male is willing to find game time in the lower leagues, as he looks to further his development in senior football.

I wasn’t surprised to hear that the club opted not to renew his contract, as he would have been considerably far down the pecking order at Leeds.

If they’re to prepare for potential life in the Premier League, then they have to move players that aren’t going to feature on at the earliest of opportunities.