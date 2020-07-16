Player on verge of exit from PL club, Leeds eyeing swoop

As per James Pearce for The Athletic, Yasser Larouci is set to leave Liverpool this summer and Leeds United are among the clubs taking an interest in the young full-back.

Liverpool are Premier League champions but along the way we saw them use a lot of their young players in the cup competitions with them competing on several fronts earlier in the season.

Indeed, Larouci was among them at left-back with him providing a busy, energetic presence down the left-hand side.

However, it sounds as though Liverpool are willing to see him leave this summer and the likes of Leeds United are interested in putting an offer to him.

United are closing in on a return to the Premier League and with Barry Douglas and Stuart Dallas at left-back they have some senior players in that role, though you could argue there’s an opportunity for someone else to force their way into the side there.

The Verdict

Larouci is a good young player but Liverpool have the very highest standards for their players now and it looks as though they are open to him leaving this summer.

He could still have a fine career, though, and Leeds and Marcelo Bielsa might be perfect for him to join with the way they develop and improve young footballers.