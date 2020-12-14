Player on loan in EFL makes admission about his Arsenal future

Arsenal loanee Mark McGuinness has admitted that his full focus is on his progress with loan club Ipswich Town at present, with the young centre back letting his feelings be known during a recent interview with TWTD.

Having only arrived at Portman Road from the North London club back in September of this year, the Irishman has already struck up a solid partnership with fellow central defender Luke Woolfenden at the heart of the Ipswich backline under Paul Lambert.

It is the 19-year-old’s impressive showings that have helped to see his new side into sixth place in Sky Bet League One at the time of writing, whilst on the flip side his parent club have struggled, with Mikel Arteta’s side having slipped down to 15th in the Premier League standings at present.

However, speaking about his current situation, McGuinness was quick to admit that his full focus is on his loan spell with Ipswich for the moment:

“I have always said it is my goal to play at the highest level but I’m not really thinking about that at the moment.

“My heart and my head are set on Ipswich. I’m well away from thinking about Arsenal and anything to do with my future. I’m here for the season and that’s the only thing on my mind right now, to do as well as I can for Ipswich through to May next year.

“The loan is working out well and I’m learning and developing as a player with every game I play. I’ve played 10 games now and hopefully, by the end of the season, I’ll have at least doubled that number and have twice the amount of experience in the tank as well.”

The Verdict

Staying at Ipswich until the end of the season seems like the best option for McGuinness at present, with the Gunners well stocked in the centre of defence due to the fact that they failed to offload certain senior pros during the summer.

His partnership at the back with Woolfenden is improving all the time and they are fast becoming one of the best young defensive duos in the Football League at present.

There is no doubting that he wants to stay the course with his loan club and for that reason I believe Ipswich fans have yet to see the best of their summer signing as of yet.

McGuinness is fast becoming a first choice on the team sheet under Lambert and for that reason his development will only improve ten fold if his form remains strong over the next few months.