Player offers update on Sheffield United future amid loan spell away

Midfielder Ismaila Coulibaly has said he does not yet know if next summer will be the one where he finally gets to link up with Sheffield United, with him having been on the books of the Blades since 2020.

The midfielder was signed by the Bramall Lane club in 2020 from Sarpsborg and then sent on loan to Belgium to play for Beerschot on a three-year term.

Indeed, the thinking behind that was that in that time he’d earn a work permit and then be able to play for United, and he is now eligible for that with regulations changing following the UK’s exit from the European Union.

That said, the midfielder does not yet know if he will end up back with the Blades at the end of this season and then get to actually start training with his parent club or if he’ll remain with Beerschot for that third year, with them currently struggling in the Belgian top flight.

Speaking to Gazet van Antwerpen via Yorkshire Live, the midfielder said:

“I do not know,” he admitted.

“My father maintains contact with my broker and Sheffield United.

“Last summer he felt much better for my development that I would stay at Beerschot for at least another season.

“I also read that some top European clubs were interested in me, but I’m still only 20.

“I still have a lot to learn and I’m keeping focussed on Beerschot.

“After that, we will see.”

The Verdict

It’s a bit of an interesting one, really, given the fact he is a Sheffield United player but seemingly only in name at the moment.

He’s not played for the club and he’s not even trained with them, with Slavisa Jokanovic now in charge as well.

Obviously, there’s a decision that needs to be made now he is eligible to play in this country and we’ll have to see what next summer holds for him.

