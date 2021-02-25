Player offers thoughts on future as QPR loan continues

Stefan Johansen has said he does not know what the future holds past the end of this season with him currently on loan at Queens Park Rangers from Fulham.

The R’s are on a fine run of form with six wins and a draw from their last eight league games and that has seen them break into mid-table in the Sky Bet Championship.

Indeed, the experience and quality that the likes of Johansen and Charlie Austin have brought to the side since arriving in the winter window has been clear for all to see, and it remains to be seen whether QPR can keep either or even both past the end of their current loans.

For Johansen, playing regularly will be the key thing for him when it comes to deciding his future with just over a year on his current deal at Fulham.

Indeed, he admitted in an interview with Norwegian station TV2 things are far form certain at the moment:

“It is very uncertain, if I am to be completely honest. I have one year left on my contract, but I do not know. I’ve got some mix signals. I have received signals from the club that they may want to take me on, so it will be a process when you return.

“But I want to play football and I still feel that I have a lot to contribute, so not being intended near a match squad will probably be out of the question. Then it will be enough to see if you find something else.”

The Verdict

Johansen has quickly become a regular in the QPR side and keeping him for next season would be a real boost for the Hoops.

It remains to be seen whether Fulham want to keep him, meanwhile, with them potentially back in the Championship for next season.

Time will soon tell what happens, then, and it is clear several options are open to him at the moment.