Highlights Leeds United are currently in excellent form, winning six out of their last seven matches in the Championship.

Ryan Kent, a former Liverpool player who currently plays for Fenerbahce, has been linked with a move to Leeds United in the upcoming January transfer window.

Leeds already have a strong attacking lineup, with several players competing for starting spots, so it may be challenging for Kent to secure significant playing time if he joins the team.

After a rocky start to life back in the Championship, Leeds United are now firing on all cylinders.

Daniel Farke’s side have won six of their last seven with a 1-0 defeat away at Stoke City being the only blemish on their record in this stretch.

Goals are being scored left, right and centre with a variety of superb attacking players getting in on the act.

Leeds United could add another to their ranks when January rolls around, and it is someone who has been linked with a move to Elland Road in windows gone by.

Ryan Kent is the player in question and there was talk of a move to Leeds United for him back when Marcelo Bielsa in charge.

Bielsa is now working wonders at the helm of the Uruguayan national team, meanwhile Daniel Farke is the man tasked with taking Leeds back to the promised land.

Phil Hay confirmed the rumours linking Kent to Elland Road over two years ago now and the former Liverpool youngster may well be on the move again, with the Whites keen on a Janaury move for the player along with AFC Bournemouth, as per TEAMTalk.

He made a loan move from Anfield to Glasgow Rangers in the 2018/19 season and after that went well, his stay in Scotland became permanent.

Kent scored 33 times and assisted 56 goals in his 218 games for Rangers but his time at Ibrox came to an end in the summer.

The transfer that took him to Turkish side Fenerbahce was a high-profile one and it has to be said that it hasn’t really worked out for either party thus far.

Kent has made seven league appearances for them, with only one being a start and in these 134 minutes, he has failed to contribute a goal or an assist.

Where would Ryan Kent fit in at Elland Road?

It would be a real sign of intent from Leeds United if they were to add Ryan Kent to an already stacked frontline.

Farke won’t have an unopposed run at the 27-year-old though with there being plenty of competition for his signature.

Not only is there Premier League interest with AFC Bournemouth in the hunt, but Rangers are linked to Kent as well, meaning a return to Ibrox could be on the cards.

Focusing on the potential of a move to Leeds in this instance and the wide areas are where they thrive.

Jaidon Anthony joined the club on loan following their relegation, arriving from Bournemouth, and he has been used sparingly with nine of his 11 Championship appearances coming from the bench.

Another name in the mix is Ian Poveda and he has only 119 league minutes to his name, showing just how competitive it is.

There is no doubt that Kent would be a great pickup but with the aforementioned duo watching on from the sidelines whilst Dan James, Crysencio Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto battle it out for the starting spots.

Summerville is on fire in the Championship at the moment, leading his time in both goals and assists with six and five respectively, his latest contribution coming in last weekend’s 2-1 win over Plymouth Argyle.

Below the Dutchman in the charts there is Dan James with eight contributions, Georginio Rutter with eight and then former Swansea City man Joel Piroe on seven.

Daniel Farke has clearly shown that he is getting a lot out of these players at Elland Road, meaning that the same would likely be the case if Kent were to join.

Looking at this hugely talented and convoluted group of players, it seems unlikely Kent would make the move to Leeds unless promised a certain amount of playing time.