Player makes transfer claim involving Blackburn Rovers and Preston North End

Blackburn Rovers attacker Tyrhys Dolan believes his choice to join Blackburn Rovers following his release from arch-rivals Preston North End was the best decision he and his family made after enjoying success at Ewood Park, making this revelation to Lancashire Live.

The 20-year-old first arrived at Rovers back in July 2020 when he signed a two-year deal, opting to remain in Lancashire after seeing his time at Deepdale come to an end and this is a move that has paid dividends.

Although he failed to appear in the latter stages of the 2019/20 season with the Covid-19 pandemic extending that campaign, he was a first-team regular from the start of the following term, coming off the bench on the opening day against AFC Bournemouth in the September and making 37 league appearances in total.

Recording six goal contributions in the process, that didn’t exactly reflect his performances with the youngster providing plenty of excitement and that has earned him more game time during this campaign, starring alongside Ben Brereton Diaz and Sam Gallagher as a key front man in the early stages of 2021/22.

The arrivals of Ryan Hedges and Dilan Markanday last month could look set to be detrimental to his game time, although the winger has still been a regular part of the first-team squad regardless with the latter currently on the sidelines.

Dolan may not be one of the first names in the starting lineup at this moment in time – but that hasn’t skewed his thoughts on his decision to move to Blackburn as he spoke candidly to Lancashire Live.

He stated: “I said to my family it was the best decision we’ve ever made because there was a few clubs (interested) and to come to Blackburn, it couldn’t have gone any better.

“I’ve worked hard and got my opportunity and done well but every credit to the manager for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to thrive and the club that I love playing football for and the supporters have been quality with me.

“Everything about it, I just love so hopefully I can keep that going.”

The Verdict:

Although the fact he isn’t a starter every week has to be considered, Ewood Park is the perfect place for the wide man to flourish considering the faith Tony Mowbray has placed in younger players this season.

This faith in youth is a strategy he and Blackburn’s board are likely to persist with for the foreseeable future considering how it has paid dividends this term so Dolan looks set for plenty of playing time in the coming years.

The one concerning thing for the 20-year-old is the fact the likes of Hedges and Markanday are long-term signings, something that may end up limiting his minutes on the pitch if he fails to force his way past both in the pecking order.

However, Brereton Diaz’s future looks uncertain with Premier League interest in his signature and although Dolan can and probably has learnt plenty from the Chilean during their time together, his potential departure may open the door for his teammate to flourish.

You can certainly count on an experienced coach like Mowbray to manage the 20-year-old in the best possible way, so he should have no worries about fulfilling his potential as long as he continues to keep his head down and graft for the badge.