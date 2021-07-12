Player makes transfer claim after Birmingham City departure

Former Birmingham City player Mikel San Jose has claimed that it was an easy decision for him to leave the club and return to Spain, as per a recent report by Birmingham Live.

The 32-year-old endured a difficult spell with the Blues after signing for the club last summer following his departure from Athletic Bilbao and only started 20 games last season.

Largely used at both centre back and in midfield, the Spaniard struggled to keep up with the pace of the Sky Bet Championship at times and arguably looked out of his depth as he was regularly asked to switch positions in a team that lacked any real stability under their then manager Aitor Karanka.

Now the ex-Liverpool player has found himself a new team in the shape of Spanish second division side SD Amorebieta and will be hoping to get his stuttering career back on track.

Speaking recently about his decision to leave St Andrew’s after just one season, San Jose had this to say:

“The project and the challenge that this club has ahead, being a Basque club and giving me the option of being at home, could not be matched in any way.”

San Jose originally signed a two year contract when he signed for the Blues last year but was allowed to depart on a free transfer after he made it clear that he wanted to return to Spain.

The Verdict

I think its fair to say that San Jose is a player that most people associated with Birmingham City will be glad to see the back of after his disastrous spell with the Midlands outfit.

He simply couldn’t get up to speed during his time in England and it was clear from very early on that he was going to struggle with the high tempo nature of the Championship.

The Blues will simply be glad to have him off the wage bill as there is a high likelihood that he wouldn’t have played much first team football under Lee Bowyer.

All in all this move is best for all parties involved and San Jose will now be looking to bounce back in his homeland.