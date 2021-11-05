Player makes transfer admission involving Sheffield Wednesday and Wolves

Wolves loanee Theo Corbeanu has told The Star that he would like to see out the season at Sheffield Wednesday, amidst reports that he could be recalled to Molineux in January.

The 19-year-old centre forward recently put in a man of the match display against Sunderland for the Owls, scoring a goal and also registering an assist as they ran out 3-0 winners at Hillsborough.

This has led to reports in and around the Midlands which have suggested that Wolves could be tempted to recall the teenager to supplement their current first team squad.

However Corbeanu has now moved to distance himself from those suggestions, as he stated the following recently:

“Of course. That’s the goal.

“I came here on a season long-loan and that is what I want. I want to stay here for the season.

“I want to prove myself here and that’s what I want to do.”

Corbeanu previously joined Wolves back in the summer of 2018 from the TFC Academy in Canada.

The versatile forward has two years remaining on his current contract with the Premier League side.

The Verdict

The youngster is slowly showing exactly what he can offer in a Wednesday shirt and for that reason the club will be keen to hold onto him for as long as they possibly come.

Talk of a recall to Molineux seems to be a bit premature and is sure to be more speculation than anything else.

However the fact that his name is being mentioned in such a way is testament to all of the hard work that he has put in at Hillsborough so far.

The challenge now will be for him to be consistent in the level of the performances that he puts in under Darren Moore in the Steel City before making his eventual return to Wolves.